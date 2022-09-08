“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
Charles mourns death of ‘beloved mother’ in first statement as king
King Charles shares 'moment of the greatest sadness' just hours after the monarch's death was announced
Story producer
Image: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Britain's King Charles on Thursday said the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, “is a moment of the greatest sadness” for him and the royal family.
Charles shared the sentiments just hours after it was announced that Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch had died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.
The queen's family travelled to the Scottish estate on Thursday afternoon after doctors had expressed concern for her health and placed her under medical supervision.
She was 96.
The new king, in a brief statement shared on the royal family's social media pages, mourned the death of his “beloved” mother and matriarch of the royal family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he said.
Charles automatically assumed the throne after news of the queen's death but will only be declared the new monarch on Friday, according to reports.
This will reportedly take place at a meeting of the Accession Council, which usually gathers at St James's Palace in London, according to Daily Mail.
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, will become his heir apparent, while his three children, princes George, Louis and princess Charlotte, will move up the succession line. Prince Harry will become fifth in line, followed by Archie and Lilibet, named for the queen.
