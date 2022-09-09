Missionvale’s budding ballroom dancers off to interprovincial champs
Youngsters win regional competition thanks to hard work, dedicated coach
Premium 09 September 2022
Experience is not always a prerequisite of a person’s performance, as six couples from the Missionvale Care Centre’s ballroom dance group have proved, having been selected to compete in the interprovincial championship in Komani next weekend.
The newbies excelled at the regional dancing competition in Makhanda, with less than a year’s experience in ballroom dancing...
Missionvale’s budding ballroom dancers off to interprovincial champs
Youngsters win regional competition thanks to hard work, dedicated coach
News reporter
Experience is not always a prerequisite of a person’s performance, as six couples from the Missionvale Care Centre’s ballroom dance group have proved, having been selected to compete in the interprovincial championship in Komani next weekend.
The newbies excelled at the regional dancing competition in Makhanda, with less than a year’s experience in ballroom dancing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics