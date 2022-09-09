×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Missionvale’s budding ballroom dancers off to interprovincial champs

Youngsters win regional competition thanks to hard work, dedicated coach

Premium
09 September 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

Experience is not always a prerequisite of a person’s performance, as six couples from the Missionvale Care Centre’s ballroom dance group have proved, having been selected to compete in the interprovincial championship in Komani next weekend.

The newbies excelled at the regional dancing competition in Makhanda, with less than a year’s experience in ballroom dancing...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read