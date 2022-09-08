Knysna murder accused applies for bail
Premium 08 September 2022
The family of slain Knysna businessman Mawande Kondlo cried bitterly as they filled the gallery of the town’s magistrate’s court where his alleged murderer applied for bail on Wednesday.
Local councillors, business people and family filled the small court to capacity, while an SAPS public order policing vehicle manned the parking outside as Waydon Bezuidenhout appeared for a formal bail application. ..
Garden Route reporter
