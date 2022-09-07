Love of shoes boosts Gqeberha mom’s confidence to open online store
Love of shoes boosts Gqeberha mom’s confidence to open online store
Classy accessories, trendy high heels and exquisite fragrances all available in convenient shopping experience
The confidence and validation a self-confessed “tomboy” felt after slipping on a pair of high heels for the first time at her matric dance was what moved Gqeberha’s Nadine Murray to open her online shoe business.
Now the mother of two and owner of Kitibella hopes to share that feeling with other women through an affordable plethora of classy accessories, trendy heels and exquisite fragrances...
