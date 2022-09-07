Minister looks set to quash Tsitsikamma avo farm plan
Creecy moves to overturn application to allow for public participation and consideration of damning reports
Premium 07 September 2022
Forestry, fisheries and environment Minister Barbara Creecy appears ready to overturn her 2020 approval of a proposal by forestry company Mountains to Ocean (MTO) to transform a tract of Tsitsikamma timber in the “Jurassic Park of insects” to avocado pear farming, after damning reports by two Eastern Cape-based scientists.
Mountains to Ocean applied to the minister in August 2019 to change the use of land in Lottering, Witels and Blue Lilly, previously consigned to timber, citing the damage done in the 2017/2018 fires and the need for the company to introduce an alternative crop to help them recover...
Minister looks set to quash Tsitsikamma avo farm plan
Creecy moves to overturn application to allow for public participation and consideration of damning reports
Senior Reporter
Forestry, fisheries and environment Minister Barbara Creecy appears ready to overturn her 2020 approval of a proposal by forestry company Mountains to Ocean (MTO) to transform a tract of Tsitsikamma timber in the “Jurassic Park of insects” to avocado pear farming, after damning reports by two Eastern Cape-based scientists.
Mountains to Ocean applied to the minister in August 2019 to change the use of land in Lottering, Witels and Blue Lilly, previously consigned to timber, citing the damage done in the 2017/2018 fires and the need for the company to introduce an alternative crop to help them recover...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics