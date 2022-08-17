Nelson Mandela Bay’s African penguins drowning in noise
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 17 August 2022
Driven by ship-to-ship bunkering, the underwater noise in Algoa Bay doubled in seven years — and in that time African penguin numbers decreased 85%.
That is the key finding of a new study that for the first time probes the effect of underwater noise pollution on a seabird, and the consequence of bunkering in this regard...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s African penguins drowning in noise
Driven by ship-to-ship bunkering, the underwater noise in Algoa Bay doubled in seven years — and in that time African penguin numbers decreased 85%.
That is the key finding of a new study that for the first time probes the effect of underwater noise pollution on a seabird, and the consequence of bunkering in this regard...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics