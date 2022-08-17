×

Nelson Mandela Bay’s African penguins drowning in noise

By Guy Rogers - 17 August 2022

Driven by ship-to-ship bunkering, the underwater noise in Algoa Bay doubled in seven years — and in that time African penguin numbers decreased 85%.

That is the key finding of a new study that for the first time probes the effect of underwater noise pollution on a seabird, and the consequence of bunkering in this regard...

