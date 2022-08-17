Moving tribute to Sister Ethel, one year on
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 17 August 2022
An array of songs, creation of mosaic hearts using broken china, and a candle-lighting procession were how a community remembered a stalwart of Missionvale on Tuesday.
The gathering at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church brought together more than 150 people from different walks of life to mark a year since the death of Sister Ethel Normoyle...
Moving tribute to Sister Ethel, one year on
An array of songs, creation of mosaic hearts using broken china, and a candle-lighting procession were how a community remembered a stalwart of Missionvale on Tuesday.
The gathering at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church brought together more than 150 people from different walks of life to mark a year since the death of Sister Ethel Normoyle...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics