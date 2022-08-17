Girl, 6, allegedly raped in school bathroom
A six-year-old girl has allegedly been raped at a school in Gqeberha’s northern areas.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case was reported on Tuesday following the alleged rape the day before at the Machiu Primary School in Salt Lake..
Court reporter
