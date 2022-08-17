×

Girl, 6, allegedly raped in school bathroom

17 August 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A six-year-old girl has allegedly been raped at a school in Gqeberha’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case was reported on Tuesday following the alleged rape the day before at the Machiu Primary School in Salt Lake..

