News

No case for fifth suspect to answer in Gardee trial as yet

17 August 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
JUSTICE IS SERVED: The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The case against the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the Hillary Gardee murder has not been enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says the National Prosecuting Authority decided to not enrol the case on the court roll.

“The NPA said they need an expert statement who would link the suspect to the case,” Mohlala said.

The Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

