×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s request to summon Ramaphosa declined due to 'irrelevance'

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 16 August 2022
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

MPs have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa being summoned to appear before parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Listen:

Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, asked the committee to summon Ramaphosa, saying a refusal to do so would be “blatantly unfair”.

Mkhwebane and her team were not present in the hearing on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read