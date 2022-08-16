Police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala said a warrant of arrest had been issued for Bongani Sanele Mlambo.
MUT confirmed he was a student, but didn't live at Mbatha's campus.
Gwala said the 28-year-old's whereabouts were unknown.
“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspect to contact the investigating officer, Det-Sgt Xulu, on 031-367-4012/082-720-9592 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”
Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Suspect wanted in connection with MUT student's brutal murder
Senior reporter
Image: SAPS
Police are looking for a Durban man linked to the recent murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student.
Xolile Mbatha, 23, died last month after being stabbed multiple times in her Ark Royal residence bathroom in the city. Police said it was a domestic dispute.
Mbatha, who hailed from the rural town of uMsinga, was a final-year electrical engineering student.
On Tuesday police released the picture and name of their prime suspect.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala said a warrant of arrest had been issued for Bongani Sanele Mlambo.
MUT confirmed he was a student, but didn't live at Mbatha's campus.
Gwala said the 28-year-old's whereabouts were unknown.
“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspect to contact the investigating officer, Det-Sgt Xulu, on 031-367-4012/082-720-9592 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”
Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics