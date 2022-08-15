TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

Tokollo ''Magesh’’ Tshabalala, member of kwaito band TKZee and the son of Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala, has died.

Orlando Pirates announced his passing in a statement released on Monday.

''Orlando Pirates football club is saddened by the news of the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo. Tokollo, who also goes by the name of Magesh, was a renowned musician, famously known for his song writing and being a member of the group TKZEE. We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family and pledge our profound moral support,’’ read the statement.

''We supplicate that God gives the family fortitude at this moment of extreme grief and pain. May his soul repose peacefully,’’ read the statement.

The funeral details will be announced in due course.

This is a developing story.

