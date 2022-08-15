The Thaba Chweu municipality has cut off water supplies with immediate effect in Ward 6, at Simile in Sabie, Mpumalanga, after ordering tests to see if it is safe for consumption after rumours about a poisoned reservoir.
The municipality’s Ezrom Sekgobela said samples were sent to a Pretoria laboratory on Sunday.
Sekgobela said pipes are being flushed as a decontamination measure.
The measures are a precaution, Sekgobela said.
While the risk was low, and based on unverified rumours from the community, officials ordered the tests in conjunction with the Ehlanzeni district municipality, he said.
“The facility is protected. It is under security 24 hours a day and no incident was reported. Even though that is the case, we felt we needed to take the allegations seriously and test the water.”
The rumours were allegedly started by an anti-foreigner grouping.
The municipality has provided water tanks to the 2,500 people affected by the cut-off.
Residents have been advised not to drink the water in their pipes. However, they may use it for cleaning and to flush toilets.
TimesLIVE.
Municipality cuts water supply, orders tests after reservoir poison rumours
Reporter
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda
TimesLIVE.
