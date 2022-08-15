Members of the Steelwings Motorcycle Club are reeling after one of its chapter heads was involved in a serious bike accident on Saturday night.
Lean van Kradenburg is in a critical condition at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, after his bike left the Croc Valley Road in Mbombela.
He is president of Steelwings in the Lowveld.
Steelwings national chair Andre Steinmann said he is an excellent biker.
“It’s not a bad road but there is a bad corner and Van Kradenburg left the road soon after the corner,” he said.
“He is a good biker who drives thousands of kilometres a week. We have been on that road many times. We don’t know what happened. There are sometimes animals on the road. It was night and he swerved, lost control and went off the road. He hit an electric fence next to a farm.
“He’s like a brother to me and we are in shock. Our prayers are with him and his family.”
In another serious motorbike accident in Mpumalanga at the weekend an American tourist suffered critical injuries when he collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle on a bend on the Kaapsehoop road on Sunday morning. He was part of a two-week motorcycle tour group making their way through the Lowveld. He was hospitalised.
Motorcycle group’s president seriously injured in Mpumalanga crash
