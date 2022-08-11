Zwide netball girls first to benefit from novel sanitary pad campaign
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 August 2022
What began with a phone call from an intuitive relative has become a campaign to positively affect the lives of young women and girls in disadvantaged Gqeberha communities.
Born out of a compelling need to put redundant cloth face masks to use after the government lifted all Covid-19 protocols, Sherwood resident Amber Wicks created an initiative to turn the masks into reusable sanitary pads...
Zwide netball girls first to benefit from novel sanitary pad campaign
What began with a phone call from an intuitive relative has become a campaign to positively affect the lives of young women and girls in disadvantaged Gqeberha communities.
Born out of a compelling need to put redundant cloth face masks to use after the government lifted all Covid-19 protocols, Sherwood resident Amber Wicks created an initiative to turn the masks into reusable sanitary pads...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics