Three in court over murder of Plettenberg Bay woman
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 10 August 2022
Three Plettenberg Bay men accused of shooting dead a mentally challenged 23-year-old woman in her bed, chose to abandon their bail bid on Wednesday.
Mbulelo Jack, 23, Lungisile Lucas, 38, and Monde Tshemese, 32, appeared in the New Horizon Magistrate’s Court...
