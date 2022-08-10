×

Three in court over murder of Plettenberg Bay woman

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 10 August 2022

Three Plettenberg Bay men accused of shooting dead a mentally challenged 23-year-old woman in her bed, chose to abandon their bail bid on Wednesday. 

Mbulelo Jack, 23, Lungisile Lucas, 38, and Monde Tshemese, 32, appeared in the New Horizon Magistrate’s Court...

