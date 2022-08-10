‘Women must stand up’
People are all born with the same dignity and rights, mayor tells gathering at Jesus Christ Empowerment Centre
Gender inequality must be faced with the same force shown by the women who stood up for their rights in 1956 when they marched to the Union Building in Pretoria.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson, who was speaking at the Jesus Christ Empowerment Centre (JCEC) in Korsten on Tuesday...
‘Women must stand up’
People are all born with the same dignity and rights, mayor tells gathering at Jesus Christ Empowerment Centre
Politics Reporter
Gender inequality must be faced with the same force shown by the women who stood up for their rights in 1956 when they marched to the Union Building in Pretoria.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson, who was speaking at the Jesus Christ Empowerment Centre (JCEC) in Korsten on Tuesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics