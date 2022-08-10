Recent rains have exposed just how unprepared Nelson Mandela Bay is
By Devon Koen and Riaan Marais - 10 August 2022
Drawing a parallel with the deadly deluges that devastated KwaZulu-Natal, experts have warned that if the damage caused by the recent rains in Nelson Mandela Bay is anything to go by, the city is desperately unprepared to negotiate the impact of a flood.
“We are not ready” was also the common sentiment shared as Airport Valley informal settlement residents in Walmer continued with mopping-up operations on Tuesday following Monday morning’s heavy downpours...
