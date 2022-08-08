Doctor on a mission for moral regeneration

A medical doctor with a drive to use her expertise for social advocacy and moral regeneration is how to best describe Dr Pinky Ngcakani-Ncula.
She is also passionate about seeing people thrive and living free from the shackles of generational curses.
The Womb Stewardship founder, who is also a minister at Word of God, seeks to empower others to view their wombs in a different light — God’s light.
Ngcakani-Ncula said Womb Stewardship, which was launched in October 2018, sought to uproot sexual immorality from the hearts of people and plant God’s kind of stewardship over our bodies.
“We serve the whole person from the crown to the soles with the idea to resurrect dead identity, forgotten dreams and mal-aligned purposes,” Ngcakani-Ncula said.
Born and raised in Zwelitsha, Qonce, Ngcakani-Ncula, a wife and mother, believes womanhood is an immense responsibility when we consider that “God uses our bodies as His construction sites for the development of His images and His people”.
This NPO has a mandate of restoring stability and purity in society and their emphasis is on ministering to women.
“Women encounter various challenges relationally and in parenting.
“Womb health has become a growing concern and is seldom acknowledged until pregnancies go wrong.
“This ministry advocates the Godly order of purity in singleness and gratification until marriage as a means to effectively turn the tide on issues such as teenage pregnancy, school dropouts, HIV infection rates, youth being able to pursue higher education and self-worth.
“God created the first man from clay, the first woman from the rib and when He found the womb of a woman, God never changed strategy.
“The woman’s womb was deemed the perfect workplace for His workmanship. Chief among our roles as women is that,” Ngcakani-Ncula said.
The NPO hosts seminars nationally as they are equally passionate about making inroads in smaller marginalised towns, especially in the Eastern Cape.
“Schools play a vital part in the Womb Stewardship mark because it is at that age that young people form their perspectives and strengthen their convictions.”
Other mediums that the NPO uses to convey their message are art, music, books, journals, marriage seminars, movies and other social media platforms.
“Though the ministry is focused on women, men also play a vital role in keeping the womb as sacred as it was meant to be.”
