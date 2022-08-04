Court told how businesswoman benefited from IPTS funds
Almost R1m paid to Wessels and events company, forensic auditor testifies
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 August 2022
Disgraced Gqeberha businesswoman Andrea Wessels and her now-defunct events company took centre stage on Thursday during the protracted fraud and money laundering trial relating to the city’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
And while Wessels has not been attending court proceedings this week due to ill health, details of how she benefited to the tune of almost R1m through alleged underhanded dealings emerged in the commercial crimes court...
Politics