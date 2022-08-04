Businessman in court over ‘counterfeit’ VW car parts
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 August 2022
A Bay businessman, accused of contravening the counterfeit and trademark act, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Mahesh Hooka, 50, the sole director of vehicle accessories company Autostyling, situated in Commercial Road, Sidwell, was served with a summons to appear in court following a probe by the Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit of the Hawks into alleged counterfeit Volkswagen goods being sold at the business...
