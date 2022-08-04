Beachfront security in spotlight after attack
Woman, 62, in hospital with fractured skull following mugging
By Riaan Marais - 04 August 2022
As a Gqeberha woman lies in hospital with serious head injuries after a violent beachfront mugging on Sunday, the state of crime at one of the city’s main tourism hubs has been brought under the spotlight.
Summerstrand business owners have also added their voices to the cry for security to be stepped up...
