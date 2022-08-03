A primary school in Etwatwa outside Benoni, Gauteng, was set alight on Monday, allegedly by protesters.
The administration block and grade R classrooms at Barcelona Primary School were reduced to ashes, resulting in grade R pupils having to stay at home.
The Gauteng department of education said the pupils might be placed in neighbouring schools.
“A group of community members closed the school from Monday, protesting for the building of a brick and mortar school. Officials visited the school and held fruitful meetings with the affected stakeholders. Sadly [the] school was torched,” said the department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Wednesday.
“Our officials have already started to evaluate the cost implications and whether part of the school can be utilised or not. We might be compelled to place learners at neighbouring schools,” said Mabona.
The school has about 2,000 pupils.
“The situation is now calm. Learners are expected to attend school [on Thursday]. The administration block and grade R classes were affected. Unfortunately, grade R learners will have to stay home.
“Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.” he said.
Pupils stranded after Ekurhuleni school allegedly torched by protesters
