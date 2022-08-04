B-Educated — rapper puts money where his mouth is
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 04 August 2022
Multi-platinum award-winning hip-hop artist Early B’s message is clear — be educated.
And so he is ploughing back into the community he comes from with his foundation’s new programme, B-Educated, to give youngsters from disadvantaged areas access to better education and career opportunities...
B-Educated — rapper puts money where his mouth is
Multi-platinum award-winning hip-hop artist Early B’s message is clear — be educated.
And so he is ploughing back into the community he comes from with his foundation’s new programme, B-Educated, to give youngsters from disadvantaged areas access to better education and career opportunities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics