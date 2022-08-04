Mystery surrounds death plunge of boy, 6, from police flats
By Tremaine van Aardt - 04 August 2022
Whispers filled the corridors of a block of flats in Algoa Park as neighbours puzzled over the circumstances of a six-year-old boy’s fatal fall from the 11th floor of the Gamtoos building.
Liabona Plaatjies fell to his death from the bedroom window of a flatlet in the SAPS residential flats shortly before 9am on Wednesday...
