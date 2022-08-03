What a catch! Chokka fishing co-op sets sail in own boat
By Guy Rogers - 03 August 2022
A black fishing co-operative launched its squid season in historic style on Tuesday with 25 of its members setting off for a three-week chokka fishing expedition — on their own boat, for the first time ever.
The East Cape Black Fishers Co-operative is one of 12 co-operatives across the province granted 15-year 21-species fishing rights in 2019 by environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy, but until now none of the organisations have owned their own vessel...
