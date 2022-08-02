×

News

Man dies after being assaulted with plank

By Herald Reporter - 02 August 2022
A Kuyga man has been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death with a plank on Monday
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A Kuyga man has been arrested for allegedly using a plank with nails in it to beat a 47-year-old man to death after an argument.

It is alleged that on Monday, at about 11.30am, John Mehlo was involved in an altercation at the community centre in Kuyga, Greenbushes.

After he left the community hall, he was allegedly followed by the 37-year-old suspect and assaulted

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mehlo had died at the scene in Luyiso Crescent.

“Kabega Park detectives arrested the suspect at his residence in Kuyga a few hours after the murder was reported,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The man is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

