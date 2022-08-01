A battle fought with Hart
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 01 August 2022
“I will be back,” radio personality Wayne Hart said confidently in a voice note sent to his colleagues from his hospital bed.
At the time, those who listened to it may have been unaware just how exhausting it was for him to utter those four words...
A battle fought with Hart
“I will be back,” radio personality Wayne Hart said confidently in a voice note sent to his colleagues from his hospital bed.
At the time, those who listened to it may have been unaware just how exhausting it was for him to utter those four words...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics