R250,000 reward for information on murdered Limpopo mayor

26 July 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke was fatally shot at his Limpopo home on Thursday night. His son was injured. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane Local Municipality

Police in Limpopo are offering a reward of up to R250,000 for any valuable information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the murder of Collins Chabane local municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.

The 56-year-old mayor was gunned down at his home last week Thursday. His 18-year-old son was shot and wounded.

“According to information at police disposal, three armed suspects entered the mayor’s home at Shikundu village under Saselamani policing area at about 7pm and demanded money. The suspects then shot the victims and fled the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said Maluleke died instantly while his son sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Limpopo commissioner of police Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, who visited the scene on the night of the shooting, immediately assembled a task team led by a senior officer to probe the incident.

Mojapelo said intensive investigations are under way.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of these perpetrators may contact the investigating team leaders:

  • Brig (Dr) Chris Mabasa on 082-469-0739;
  • Lt-Col Ndou on 082-807-2666;
  • Lt-Col Boshomane 079-894-5501; and/or
  • Sgt Khosa on 073-616-9888.

Alternatively, they can contact the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, their nearest police station or use the MySAPS app. 

Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.

TimesLIVE

 

