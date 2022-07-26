Business cycle indicator falls in May
The numbers reflect the general economic weakness in the second quarter
By Thuletho Zwane - 26 July 2022
Business activity was under significant pressure in May as SA grappled with the fallout of severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and load-shedding, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.
The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator for May, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next 6-12 months, decreased by 0.7% on a monthly basis and a much heftier 8.5% annual contraction. Seven of the 10 components comprising the indicator outweighed increases in the remaining three. ..
