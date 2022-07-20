KwaNobuhle dad accused of killing son released on bail
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 20 July 2022
A Gqeberha father accused of killing his son has been released from custody, but he is not welcome in his marital home.
This was the sentiment shared by his family on Tuesday as Phindile Mnyanda, 64, was granted bail of R500 by the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court...
KwaNobuhle dad accused of killing son released on bail
A Gqeberha father accused of killing his son has been released from custody, but he is not welcome in his marital home.
This was the sentiment shared by his family on Tuesday as Phindile Mnyanda, 64, was granted bail of R500 by the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics