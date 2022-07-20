Van der Dussen hits 133 as Proteas beat England on Stokes’ ODI farewell

Rassie van der Dussen scored a classy century as SA secured a 62-run victory in sweltering heat in the first ODI to spoil England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ farewell party at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, the tourists amassed 333 for five in their 50 overs, boosted by a career-best 134 from Van der Dussen as he put on 151 with Aiden Markram (77).

The home side made a strong start to their reply but SA kept chipping away at the wickets through the middle overs. Despite an eye-catching 86 from 77 balls from Joe Root, England fell well short of their target as they were bowled out for 271.

It was not the send-off Stokes would have wanted on his retirement from ODIs, returning bowling figures of 0-44 in five overs and scoring just five with the bat at what is his home county venue.

Van der Dussen was the anchor for SA’s innings as he read the conditions perfectly on a wicket that became harder to bat on as sun baked it.