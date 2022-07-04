Stock theft stats ‘misleading’ — experts
Police figures reflect a sharp decline in cases, but up to 80% of incidents not reported
Despite an encouraging decrease in stock theft cases in the Eastern Cape over the past year, agricultural experts and farmers’ bodies say the scourge — which cost the sector more than R900m nationally in the 2021/2022 financial year — is being heavily underreported.
According to police statistics, 1,102 fewer cases of stock theft were recorded in the Eastern Cape during the latest reporting period compared to the previous year...
