Stock theft stats ‘misleading’ — experts

Police figures reflect a sharp decline in cases, but up to 80% of incidents not reported

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Despite an encouraging decrease in stock theft cases in the Eastern Cape over the past year, agricultural experts and farmers’ bodies say the scourge — which cost the sector more than R900m nationally in the 2021/2022 financial year — is being heavily underreported.



According to police statistics, 1,102 fewer cases of stock theft were recorded in the Eastern Cape during the latest reporting period compared to the previous year...