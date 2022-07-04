National Arts Festival ends on a high

Attendance good despite lack of power and water

Premium By Devon Koen -

Eleven days of celebrating the arts came to an end at the weekend with the National Arts Festival wrapping up and independent artists being honoured on Saturday through the annual Standard Bank Ovation Awards.



From load-shedding to the lifting of Covid restrictions and water scarcity, festival organisers had some difficulties in pulling off the live festival after a two-year break...