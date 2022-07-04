Two weeks to fix a flat tyre
Bay metro’s creaking fleet department takes inefficiency to next level
Two weeks — that is how long the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet department needs to repair a flat tyre on a small car.
It also takes about two months to repair a refuse compactor truck and a week to fix a broken windscreen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.