News

Three children aged 1, 4 and 9, die in fire in Cape Town informal settlement

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
02 July 2022
Three children aged 1, 4 and 9, died in a fire in Wesbank . Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

Three children aged 1, 4 and 9 died in a fire in Wesbank, Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

City Fire's Jermaine Carelse said during firefighting operations, the bodies of the children were discovered in an informal structure.

He said the city's fire and rescue service was alerted at 2.15am that there was a home on fire in Baxley Crescent.

“When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found several structures burning. A total of 24 firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just before 4am.”

Carelse said several informal structures were completely destroyed, while two formal houses were damaged, adding that the scene had been handed over to the SAPS.

TimesLIVE

 

