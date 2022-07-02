Former Banyana coach Pauw reveals rape and assault by prominent Dutch football official

“Even those closest to me have not yet known of the rape I endured at the hands of a prominent football official when I was a young player. Later two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record.

“All three men were employed within Dutch football at the time of these incidents. Only those I can trust have known until now of the systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation and framing I was exposed to as a player and as a national coach in Dutch football.

“For these past 35 years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory of it to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings.

“To many I am seen as a brash and loud football coach and manager, a tough woman who has risen to the top in a man's world. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Pauw said she reported the sexual assaults to the Dutch football authorities but had not received any help in the past years. However, she has now reported the matter to the police in her home country.