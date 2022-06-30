Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says some fund employees facing investigations into Covid-19 TERS fraud abruptly resigned but could still be pursued on criminal charges.

Others who stayed on but were found to be involved in wrongdoing were dismissed, he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“There are a couple of them that had been dismissed. Some of them gave us 24-hour notice, almost leaving immediately. But in some cases we are pursuing them criminally where we pick up there's been criminal activities. Some of the cases are under investigation now. We want to take steps either to take the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] on-board ... it [the investigation] will take different forms,” said Maruping.

He was speaking in Cape Town about the priorities of the fund during the 2021/2022 financial year. He said the UIF had recovered millions siphoned away fraudulently or mistakenly paid to recipients.

Maruping was recently reinstated in his job after a year-long suspension in 2020 when a report by the auditor-general found irregularities with Covid-19 TERS payments.

After a lengthy investigation by the SIU he resumed his duties from February 1. He was found not to have benefited from Covid-19 TERS either through corrupt or fraudulent means, but a disciplinary hearing found him guilty in relation to the irregular appointment of media houses to market Covid-19 TERS.