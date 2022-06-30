LISTEN | 'Report on cause of deaths not out': SAPS slams speculation over Enyobeni deaths
The SAPS in the Eastern Cape has refuted rumours about the cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers in the Enyobeni tavern in East London.
Provincial spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said: “SAPS forensic investigators are still continuing with the investigation into the deaths of 21 children at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park.”
TimesLIVE
