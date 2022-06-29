LISTEN | Gordhan hopes Eskom back to normal on Wednesday, blames intimidation for stage 6 load-shedding

Gordhan said since the winter season started, there has been big demand for electricity and the strike meant that at many power stations up to 90% of staff could not work because of intimidation. This affected the functioning of those stations.

“This intimidation is completely unacceptable.”

Gordhan said he had been given an assurance that everything would be done to bring normality.

“As a result of consultations between some of the unions and a management team at Eskom earlier today, an agreement was reached on a wage settlement that both parties will commit to in due course.

“Agreement was also reached that the unions which were primarily involved in these activities will request their members to return to work tomorrow.”