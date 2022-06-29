Trump did not care that January 6 rioters were armed, ex-White House aide testifies

Then-President Donald Trump did not care that supporters at his January 6, 2021, rally preceding the assault on the US Capitol were armed, including with AR-15-style rifles, a White House aide at the time testified on Tuesday.

Instead, Trump expressed anger that the Secret Service, which is charged with protecting the president, was using magnetometers to keep armed people out of the fenced-off area where he gave a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims that his defeat was the result of fraud, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows, then Trump's chief of staff, told the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

"Take the effing mags away; they're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson quoted Trump as saying that morning.

The hastily called hearing marked the first time this month, during six hearings, that a White House official appeared for live testimony.

The House of Representatives committee over more than a year has been investigating the first attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in U.S. history.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson opened the hearing saying new evidence was being presented on Tuesday "dealing with what was going on in the White House on Jan. 6 and the days prior" to the riot at the Capitol.

Thompson praised Hutchinson's "courage" in coming forth to testify to the committee.

In video testimony during the last hearing last week, Hutchinson told the committee that Republican allies of Trump had sought White House pardons after supporting his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Testimony at the committee's five prior hearings has shown how Trump, a Republican, riled thousands of supporters with false claims that he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden because of massive voter fraud.