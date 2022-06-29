Expert puppetry comes to life in ‘Hamlet’

Devon Koen

Court reporter



Janni Younge’s latest production is a stylistic and spellbinding take on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, made unique through the use of life-size puppets.



This powerful interpretation of the fabled story of a man struggling with mental anguish while avenging the murder of his father at the hands of his uncle, Hamlet, is a quintessential piece of stage performance unlike any other...