WATCH | Vicious biker gang puts woman in hospital

Motorist pulled from car and beaten after accident in attack caught on camera

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



An accident between a woman motorist and a biker on Saturday night turned into an act of savage barbarity as the woman was dragged from her car and beaten so badly she ended up in hospital with broken ribs.



The attack was caught on camera and has since been posted on social media, calling for the likes of EFF party leader Julius Malema to intervene...