Repair work begins on wheel-wrecking R367

Huge potholes being filled after irate motorists report damaged rims and burst tyres

By Tshepiso Mametela -

A pothole problem on the R367 connecting Swartkops and Kariega saw numerous reports of tyre bursts at the weekend.



The combination of no electricity and stray livestock has plagued motorists travelling along the notorious stretch of road for years, but several huge potholes along one of the main connecting arteries of the metro has thrown another spanner in the works...