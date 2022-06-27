Artists tell story of Eastern Cape through their work

Thirteen incredible artists — all with links to the Eastern Cape — have been given the chance to tell the story of the region with their works of art recently bought by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The municipality, through the Red Location Art Gallery and the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum, bought the 13 new works from artists for the city’s art collection.

The selected artists are Angie Weisswange, Ayanda Mji, Banele Njadayi, Celela Nonongwe, Graham Jones, Karl Schoemaker, Lizo Pemba, Margot Muir, Michael Barry, Mxolisi Sapeta, Nwabisa Mnqumevu, Siphosethu Plam and Timothy Hopwood.

The Art Collection of the Bay tells the story of art in the region and it is therefore important that new and contemporary voices are added to the unique story of art of the Eastern Cape, the municipality said in a statement on Monday.

In February, Eastern Cape artists who have worked and lived in the province were invited to submit work for consideration to be part of the art collection.

More than 100 entries were received.

The exhibition will be open to the public for viewing from Wednesday.

The art museum is open weekdays from 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

In 2018, the Friends of the Art Museum launched the Museum Gala to raise much-needed funds to buy art for the collection.

Art lovers around the city showed their commitment to support creative talent in the Eastern Cape by buying tickets to a glamorous fashion event.

Sponsorship from the Mantis Collection has also been crucial to the success of this initiative.

Mantis founder Adrian Gardiner’s contribution to the event echoed his continued support of local art.

This fundraising effort allowed the art museum to revive its selection committee and start collecting new works.

The money raised in 2018 and 2019 was used in 2021 and in 2022 to buy additional artworks for the city’s collection.

