Criminals eye water meters, copper pipes

A private Nelson Mandela Bay security firm says it has noted a drastic increase in the theft of water meters and copper pipes over the past few weeks.

Items that are easy to grab and run with, and then sell for a quick buck are the main target, according to Atlas Security.

“Water meters and copper piping are the main targets at the moment, and we request all residents to remain vigilant to this increasing trend,” the security firm said in a statement on Monday.

“The older water meters seem to be the target, with the newer plastic water meters appearing to be left untouched.

“The reason is that the metal units are able to be sold at scrapyards for cash, and the plastic units are of less value.

“Copper pipes have been a target of criminals for a while, but the trend seems to be exponentially increasing.”

Atlas advised residents to curb the thefts by:

Investing in outdoor protection (beams/CCTV/electric fencing);

Adequate outdoor lighting to deter criminals;

Replacing copper pipes with plastic pipes or other materials; and

Maintaining bushes and shrubs to limit hiding spots for criminals.

