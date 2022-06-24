Riveting theatre with stage stalwart Sandra Prinsloo

By Devon Koen

Dripping with intensity and poignantly powerful, the darling of SA’s entertainment industry and stalwart of local theatre, Sandra Prinsloo is captivating audiences in Makhanda.



Her one-woman show, Kamphoer — die verhaal van Susan Nell, (Camp whore — the story of Susan Nell) is a production not to be missed...