Buthelezi asserts his position in Zulu royalty after accusation of ‘meddling’

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has asserted his place in Zulu royalty, tracing his family’s direct advisory role to the days of King Shaka KaSenzangakhona.

This comes after senior royals this week slated Buthelezi for “meddling” in royal matters and accused him of being the originator of divisions in the family over the succession fight.

Other bones of contention between the traditional prime minister and senior royals are over a cleansing ceremony, a ritual hunt and the washing of the king’s weapons, set to take place at the weekend, but also performed last year by other royals.

“It is public knowledge the Zulu royal family performed cleansings of the royal households, the ritual hunt and the washing of the king’s weapons on June 18 2021, where Prince Misuzulu excused himself from attending, saying he had an illness.

“The ceremonies and rituals were led and performed by the core Zulu royal family members,” Prince Mbonisi said.