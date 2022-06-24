×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Qaba challenges move to suspend him

Bay economic development boss suggests he’s been unfairly targeted

Premium
By Siyamtanda Capa - 24 June 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba has challenged the basis of the council’s intention to suspend him, saying auditing firm PwC, which investigated him, had been handpicked.

Qaba has also accused the municipality of favouritism and inconsistency in how it deals with disciplinary cases...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Makhanda ready to welcome visitors to National Arts Festival

Most Read