Qaba challenges move to suspend him

Bay economic development boss suggests he’s been unfairly targeted

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba has challenged the basis of the council’s intention to suspend him, saying auditing firm PwC, which investigated him, had been handpicked.



Qaba has also accused the municipality of favouritism and inconsistency in how it deals with disciplinary cases...