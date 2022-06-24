Pearson High PHood Lovers Club evening a sweet success
Pearson High School’s Rendezvous Hall was abuzz with hungry attendees at the Dessert Fest on Tuesday evening, organised by the school’s PHood Lovers Club.
Pupils were treated to a buffet of sweet treats, prepared especially by their peers.
The leader of the PHood Lovers Club, grade 11 pupil Deshant Chettiar, said the goal was to put the club back on the Pearson map after general inactivity over the last three years.
“The club needed a fresh start, so I decided to take that task into my own hands,” Deshant said.
He firmly believes pupils should be united by their passion for food.
Pupils bought tickets at R25 each and were able to eat as much as they wanted.
They enjoyed the Dessert Fest, saying the portion sizes were particularly appreciated.
“I found the venue to be beautifully laid out, with a great ambience, an excellent host, and wonderful choice of judges assessing the desserts made.
“Even though there were few savoury options, or even drinks, I appreciated the portion sizes and the buffet being open the entire evening,” grade 11 pupil Leila Oliver said.
Deshant said that hosting this event was a learning curve both for himself and the club, and what they could or could not achieve in the future.
“It was an extremely stressful journey with many setbacks, ranging from date changes to venue changes, but each milestone was put in place for a reason,” he said.
Half of the money raised will be going to a charity of Deshant’s choosing.
Grade 10 pupils Gemma Browning and Jordan Wait won over the judges’ hearts with their layered dome desserts.
