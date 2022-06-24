Pearson High PHood Lovers Club evening a sweet success

Pearson High School’s Rendezvous Hall was abuzz with hungry attendees at the Dessert Fest on Tuesday evening, organised by the school’s PHood Lovers Club.

Pupils were treated to a buffet of sweet treats, prepared especially by their peers.

The leader of the PHood Lovers Club, grade 11 pupil Deshant Chettiar, said the goal was to put the club back on the Pearson map after general inactivity over the last three years.

“The club needed a fresh start, so I decided to take that task into my own hands,” Deshant said.

He firmly believes pupils should be united by their passion for food.

Pupils bought tickets at R25 each and were able to eat as much as they wanted.